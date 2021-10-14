Absence of judge delays Olisa Metuh’s re-arraignment over Alleged N400m fraud

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The absence of Justice Obiora Egwuatu of a Federal High Court, Abuja on Thursday delayed the re-arraignment of former National Publicity Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh, over alleged N400 million fraud.

The court fixed Sept. 28 for Metuh’s re-arraignment, following Justice Egwuatu’s inability to sit on that day.

The case, which was on number 16 on the Thursday’s cause list, however, could not proceed again due to the trial judge’s absence.

Egwuatu Te judge is said to be attending judges’ seminar in Lagos State.

The court, therefore, fixed Feb. 15, 2022 for former PDP spokesman’s retrial.

African Examiner reported that the Court of Appeal, Abuja on Dec. 16, 2020, nullified a Federal High Court judgement that convicted and sentenced Metuh to seven years imprisonment for money laundering.

In an agreed decision, a three-man panel of Justices of the appellate court, held that the judgment of the trial Judge, Okon Abang, delivered against Metuh on Feb. 25, 2020, was tainted with bias.

According to Justice Stephen Adah who delivered the lead verdict of the appellate court, allowing the trial court’s verdict to stand “will set a dangerous precedent.”

Consequently, it voided the conviction and sentence that was handed to Metuh and his firm, Destra Investment Limited, and remitted the case file back to the high court for a re-trial by another judge.

Our correspondent reports that Metuh was jailed over the allegation that he received the sum of N400 million from the former National Security Adviser, rtd Col. Sambo Dasuki, prior to the 2015 Presidential Election, without contract approval or execution.

