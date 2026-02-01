Abuja Singer Nanyah Dies After Snake Bite

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ifunanya Nwangene, an Abuja-based singer known as Nanyah, has died after suffering a snake bite at her home on Saturday.

She reportedly sought urgent medical help at two hospitals but faced delays because anti-venom was not readily available.

Her death was confirmed in a social media post by the Amemuso Choir, where she was a member. The choir said she passed away on January 31, 2026, at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abuja.

The choir described her as a rising star whose voice and presence would be greatly missed.

Speaking about the incident, Amemuso’s music director, Sam Ezugwu, said he learned about the situation through a post on her social media page asking for help at FMC. When he arrived at the hospital, he found her in serious condition.

According to Ezugwu, doctors said she needed two doses of anti-venom, but only one was available at the hospital at the time. He quickly went to a nearby pharmacy to get the second dose. However, while returning to the hospital, he received a call that she had died around 12:20 p.m.

He said hospital staff told him she was attended to on arrival, but there had been earlier delays. After the snake bite, she had first gone to a hospital in Lugbe, where anti-venom was not available. She then travelled about 30 minutes to FMC.

Ezugwu said doctors later explained that the venom had already spread by the time she got to FMC. He expressed sadness that a major hospital did not have enough anti-venom in stock.

Her family has asked that her body be taken to Enugu State for burial.

After news of her death, videos circulated online showing a man holding a long black snake, believed to have been captured from her apartment after the incident.

Many Nigerians have reacted to the story, raising concerns about emergency response and the shortage of life-saving medicines such as anti-venom in hospitals.