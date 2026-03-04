ADC Calls for Fairness in Malami, El-Rufai Cases, Warns Against Selective Justice

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has called for transparency and fairness in the ongoing legal cases involving two of its senior members, Abubakar Malami and Nasir el-Rufai.

In a statement on Tuesday, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, said the ADC has been closely monitoring developments surrounding the cases. He stressed that while no one is above the law, justice must not be applied selectively.

Malami, a former Attorney-General of the Federation, was recently arraigned at the Federal High Court in Abuja alongside his wife, Asabe Bashir, and his son, Abdulaziz. They face a 16-count charge bordering on conspiracy, laundering and concealing alleged proceeds of unlawful activities amounting to over N8.7 billion.

The defendants pleaded not guilty. The court ordered that Malami and his son be remanded in Kuje prison, while his wife was sent to Suleja prison in Niger State. The case was adjourned to March 6 for the hearing of their bail applications.

El-Rufai, on the other hand, has been under investigation since mid-February after he admitted during a television interview that he phone-tapped Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser, and overheard a conversation allegedly ordering his arrest. He acknowledged that the action was illegal but claimed similar practices are common in government.

Following the interview, el-Rufai was detained by the Department of State Services (DSS) after spending two nights at the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) later confirmed he was also in its custody over ongoing investigations, and operatives subsequently raided his Abuja residence.

Reacting to the developments, Abdullahi said frequent transfers between detention facilities and agencies, especially while investigations are ongoing, raise concerns about fairness and consistency. He argued that custody should follow properly prepared charges and not create the impression of pre-trial punishment.

“If there is evidence against Abubakar Malami, prosecute him transparently. If there is evidence against Nasir el-Rufai, present it before the court and allow the law to take its course,” he said.

The ADC maintained that both men remain presumed innocent until proven guilty by a competent court. The party called on relevant authorities to ensure strict adherence to constitutional safeguards, avoid arbitrary or prolonged detention, and apply the law equally regardless of political affiliation.

According to the party, Nigeria’s democracy must be grounded in the equal application of justice, not executive discretion.