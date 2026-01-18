ADC Rejects Automatic Presidential Ticket For Atiku

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The African Democratic Congress, ADC, has said it is an independent political party and does not belong to any individual.

The party’s spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, made this known during an appearance on Politics Today on Channels Television on Friday. He dismissed claims that the ADC is being used to support the presidential ambition of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Abdullahi explained that the ADC operates on collective ownership and is open to all Nigerians. He noted that prominent figures such as Peter Obi and Rotimi Amaechi are welcome in the party.

He said, “Those of us within the ADC know that the party does not belong to any one person. That is why someone like Peter Obi can join, and why Rotimi Amaechi is already a member.”

The spokesperson also accused the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, of spreading rumours in an attempt to interfere in the ADC’s affairs.

Abdullahi assured that the party’s presidential candidate for the next election would emerge through a transparent and credible process, and not by automatic selection.

He added that whoever becomes the party’s candidate, whether Atiku or any other aspirant, will be chosen through due process.