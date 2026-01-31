ADC Dismisses Reports Of Crisis In Its Fold

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu state chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has dismissed a trending report of leadership crisis in its fold over a alleged attempt by the Obidient Movement to hijack the party structure.

The rebuttal is contained in a press statement issued by the party’s Media Team in the state through the National Coordinator, ADC Like-Minds, Comrade Adolphus Ude, on Friday.

Udeh described the report published by an online news medium as not only false, baseless and unfounded, but the machination of failed and confused politicians poke nosing in what happens within the ADC.

He maintained that Enugu ADC is united under the leadership of the State Chairman, Stella Chukwuma, stressing that no faction whatsoever exists in the party.

The press release read thus “There is no crack in ADC Enugu State chapter. The National Chairman had a meeting with the State Chairman, Stella Chukwuma, and approved the committees that she constituted.

The Committed includes, the contact, awareness and sensitization committee, and media committee. The committee members have immediately swung into action and the party is moving as one body, mobilizing ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“The leadership of Obidient Movement attended the stakeholders meeting that we held at Universal Hotel Enugu last week.

It added that “the report that we have factions is the machination of failed and confused politicians, poke nosing in what happens within ADC. We are doing pretty fine.”

Consequently, Ude urged members of the public to disregard the said report, as there was no iota of truth in it.

According to him, the national leadership of ADC led by Senator David Mark, recognizes Comrade Stella as the Enugu State Chairman of ADC, and the party remains united and strong under her leadership.

Speaking further, Comrade Ude noted that they were moving well under the only leadership they have, focusing on the registration and revalidation that are ongoing.

He announced that the newly constituted contacted, awareness and sensitization committee will move down to the grassroots to mobilise and register new members to expand the membership of ADC.