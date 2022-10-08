Adidas Puts Partnership With Kanye West ‘Under Review’

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – German sportswear giant Adidas put its partnership with Kanye West under review Friday after the US rap star triggered a furor by wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt at Paris Fashion Week.

“We have taken the decision to place the partnership under review,” the company said in a statement.

The artist now known as Ye had been widely criticized over the T-shirt, which he wore and was also shown as part of his collection in Paris earlier this week.

Asked why he wore it, he said in a Fox News interview Thursday: “I do certain things from a feeling, I like, just channel the energy, it just feels right.”

West had also criticized Adidas in recent weeks after becoming disgruntled with the company’s approach to his products.

In an Instagram message cited by US media outlets, West accused Adidas of arranging marketing events and bringing back older styles without his approval.

The rapper was associated with Nike for years but broke away in 2013, lending his name to Adidas as they launched their first Yeezy shoe together in 2015 — a partnership that went on to make him a billionaire.

The company did not mention the T-shirt controversy in its statement, but said its partnership with the rapper had been “one of the most successful collaborations in our industry’s history”.

West and retail brand Gap announced an end to a partnership last month, with the artist saying he had plans to open his own stores.

AFP