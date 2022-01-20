AFCON 2021: Goodluck Jonathan Applauds Super Eagles Over Qualification For Knockout Stages

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former President Goodluck Jonathan, has stated that the Super Eagles have demonstrated Nigeria’s resilient spirit in the present Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, in Cameroon.

Jonathan disclosed this when he praised the Super Eagles for qualifying for the knockout stages of the biennial tournament.

The former Nigerian leader enjoined the team to keep up with the momentum.

In a tweet, Jonathan wrote: “Well done @NGSuperEagles for advancing to the knockout stage of #AFCON2021.

“This is a clear demonstration of the Nigerian resilient spirit. I wish them more victories in the games ahead and urge them to sustain this momentum as we aim for the ultimate prize. -GEJ”

African Examiner writes that the Super Eagles qualified for the knockout stages of the tournament after they won all their Group D matches.

The team defeated Egypt, Sudan, and Guinea-Bissau.