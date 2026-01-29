AFCON Final Crisis: CAF Suspends Thiaw, Hakimi; Fines Senegal, Morocco

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced several suspensions and fines following the chaotic 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final between Senegal and Morocco.

The match, played on January 18, 2026, in Rabat, Morocco, was marred by controversy after Senegal briefly walked off the pitch in protest when a late penalty was awarded to the host nation. Play later resumed, the penalty was saved, and Senegal went on to win 1–0 in extra time.

CAF suspended Senegal head coach Pape Bouna Thiaw for five official CAF matches and fined him $100,000 for unsporting conduct and bringing the game into disrepute. Senegal players Iliman Cheikh Baroy Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr were each handed two-match suspensions for unsporting behaviour towards the referee.

The Senegal Football Federation was also hit with heavy fines. CAF imposed a $300,000 fine for the improper conduct of supporters, another $300,000 for the unsporting conduct of players and technical staff, and an additional $15,000 because five Senegal players received cautions during the match.

On Morocco’s side, defender Achraf Hakimi was suspended for two CAF matches for unsporting behaviour, although one of the matches is suspended for a year and will only apply if there is another offence. Midfielder Ismaël Saibari received a three-match suspension and a $100,000 fine for unsporting conduct.

The Moroccan Football Federation was fined $200,000 for inappropriate behaviour by ball boys during the match. CAF also fined the federation $100,000 after Moroccan players and staff invaded the VAR review area and obstructed the referee, as well as $15,000 for the use of lasers by supporters.

CAF also rejected a protest filed by Morocco, accusing Senegal of breaking tournament regulations during the final.

The sanctions highlight CAF’s decision to take firm action over the disorder that followed one of the most dramatic finals in the tournament’s history