AFCON: We’re Ready for Any Team – Osimhen Warns Opponents

(AFRICAN EXAMINE) – Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has declared that Nigeria is ready to face any opponent in the Round of 16 at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Galatasaray forward made the remarks after captaining Nigeria to a 3–1 victory over Uganda on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles will face either Cameroon, Mozambique, or the Ivory Coast in the knockout stage. When asked about Nigeria’s next opponent, Osimhen told reporters:

“I don’t care about our next opponent [Cameroon, Mozambique, or Ivory Coast] in the Round of 16. Anybody can come. We are ready for whoever comes next.”

The Round of 16 matches will kick off this weekend at various venues across Morocco.