Media Council Exposes Plot To Malign Osinbajo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Osinbajo for President Media Council says it has uncovered a fraudulent plan to malign the reputation of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

African Examiner reports that Osinbajo is a presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The council, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said the plot had been traced to a cell of smear campaigners led by a United States-based Nigerian and former Students Union President at the University of Lagos.

It said the plan was to use fake audio of faceless individuals with fictitious names to cast the vice president, who is a Christian, as a religious fanatic who discriminated against members of staff of other faith while he was Attorney-General in Lagos State during the Bola Tinubu administration.

The council stated that in the fake video, a woman is seen crying and making frantic allegations that she was discriminated against by the then Attorney-General because she was not allowed to wear the hijab to work.

” As observed by someone who was in the same ministry at the time Osinbajo served as Attorney-General, no such incident ever occurred and this is just a malicious and wicked attempt to sully the sterling qualities of Prof. Osinbajo because of his presidential aspirations,” the council said.

It added that Osinbajo’s Secretary as Attorney General and a Muslim, Alhaji Abdul Gafar Bakare, had testified before now that the then Lagos AGF “did not only encourage me to further my education even at my relatively old age, he personally sponsored my BSc Accounting Programme.”

The council also quoted Bakare as revealing that Osinbajo sponsored his foreign travel then.

The council said the attempt, however, met with failure.

” Even though a Christian, Pastor, Prof Osinbajo has always demonstrated himself to be a tolerant Nigerian who believes in the inter-faith harmony and freedom of worship as enshrined in the Nigerian 1989 Constitution as amended.

” For these reasons, the Media Council feels the need to alert the general public to the odious campaign strategy of Osinbajo detractors and urge everyone to ignore same when released to the public,” it said.