African American Entrepreneur Launches Network APP For Cannabis Community

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A 30-year-old African American, Travis Stocking has launched a brand new e-commerce-based mobile app company promoting cannabis products and services through deeply discounted services couponing and proprietary offers.

The company, which is known as HERBPOH features a comprehensive cannabis-lifestyle marketplace with discounted coupon offers. It also includes its own social media platform, HERBY, which provides an uncensored, safe online community for subscribers to share and discuss all things cannabis.

It is also a unique, industry-disrupting, discount-based cannabis marketplace and an uncensored social media platform. The game-changing platform connects cannabis consumers with brands and retailers. Herbpon provides consumers with discounts of up to 70 percent and introduces them to new products and services that enhance the cannabis lifestyle.

This app benefits cannabis brands, dispensaries, and delivery services by promoting new sales and maximizing customer retention by connecting subscribers with local merchants. Herbpon also encourages discounted cannabis offers to consumers, similar to Groupon but with many more interactive, customized features.

Notably, the non-cannabis-based businesses can also leverage exposure to the lucrative, rapidly expanding cannabis market. Moreover, it equally features promotions for various non-cannabis business sectors, such as travel, restaurants, events, and education.

The turnkey platform makes it easy for companies to consistently and effectively engage through an uncensored social media environment that typically has content restrictions around cannabis subject matter.

Herbpon customers, according to its founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), can find deep discounts on products and services, including daily deals from local dispensaries, CBD products, high-quality glassware, rolling papers, grinders, doctors’ recommendations, and travel deals around Cannabis Getaways.

“HERBY, our social media community, is a simple and fun platform that allows users to communicate freely and engage with friends in an uninhibited social community that embraces the cannabis lifestyle. Herby is a dedicated advocate for free speech, education, and truth for everything cannabis”, he said.

Stocking is a premier thought leader, visionary entrepreneur, and frequent guest speaker in the cannabis industry. He is quickly becoming known as “Your Favorite CEO” and “The King of the Cannaverse”.

As the CEO, his goals are a bit more significant than simply financial success. With the profits gained as a result of Herbpon’s success, he is able to give back to the black community.

“I will be able to help my father invest back into our community by further expanding his chain of boxing-centric gymnasiums throughout cities in need of after-school programs for disenfranchised youth.

“I was lucky that I was greatly influenced by my two parents, both lifelong business owners. I saw how they gave back to their communities when their success grew. This helped inspire my vision for the future”, he further explained.

In addition to fostering and growing the entrepreneur hopes to spread his message of entrepreneurial independence as a motivational speaker for various youth programs throughout his community.

Similarly, the Chief Technical Officer (CTO) and head of technical development at Herbpon, James Marteniz said their customers are always impressed by the what the company offers them.

“Our customers get so excited because everything they can think of is on the site at prices dramatically lower than what you can find anywhere else—the deals are always stellar. It’s a win for our merchant partners as well. We partner directly with various merchants, dispensaries, retail stores, and recreational cannabis shops, offering them a convenient, turnkey e-commerce platform where they can market their discount promotions.

:”We act as a marketing partner and work to drive consistent, profitable, and repeatable traffic. The exciting part is that this is just the beginning. We will constantly evolve—there are so many exciting new features and benefits coming throughout the year, lots of surprises”, he stressed.