African American Female Business Owner Empowers Over 300,000 Entrepreneurs Globally

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – White House-recognized innovator and founder of the Women CEO Project, Kristi Jackson-Muhammad has impacted the lives of over 300,000 entrepreneurs in-person, virtually and globally, through her conferences, digital products, books, private and group coaching.

Jackson-Mohammad’s story has also gone viral for being one of very few Black women entrepreneurs that own a fleet of trucks used to transport goods around the United States.

Women CEO Project is a Virtual Think Tank, Training, and Consulting company for ambitious women entrepreneurs. The founder leverages technology to help women entrepreneurs build strategic and innovative products, business solutions, and client conversion plans.

Moreover, the company develops and invests in its community with live and virtual training, business coaching, strategic partnerships, and much more.

She recently hosted her 6th Power Retreat in stunning style. The six-day event which was held in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico, is part of Kristi’s Global Power Tour project of hosting a 30-city business conference/retreat.

Launched in 2016, Global Power Tour started as a way to bring Jackson’s strategies to life by directly engaging with women entrepreneurs globally. Since its beginnings, the 30-city event has grown to teach and inspire over 1360 ladies to monetize their gifts, talents, and passions.

The retreat which began on the 1st and ended on the 6th of June, treated guests to amazing experiences including a spa day, sumptuous meals from a private chef, excursions, exciting encounters with Mexican culture, as well as group coaching from Jackson-Mohammad herself.

The Global Power Tour and The Power Retreats, according to her, was launched to serve as a platform for directly engaging women globally, with the same business acumen, lessons, and tenacity that helped her to turn her company into a seven-figure business within seven years.

While others host similar retreats at much larger scales and are vastly less luxurious, her retreats are open to only a few, allowing the award-winning business founder to create lavish intimate experiences.

Earlier this year, the phenomenal entrepreneur, business strategist and lead consultant for the Women CEO Project, also hosted her 4th and 5th Power Retreats in South Africa, attended by a total of 48 women between both events.

While the highly ambitious women who make up her guest list all confess that they traveled across continents mainly for her intense group business coaching, the talented host spares no expense in organizing luxurious and unique adventures for her guests. From hosting a private dinner 39 feet deep in a cave, renting out an entire exclusive boutique hotel to throwing exotic parties with live Zulu dancers, as well as a guided tour of the historic Soweto Township where Mandela and Desmond Tutu once lived, guests were taken on the ultimate vacation trip with memories to last a lifetime.

In over 12 years of Global Business Consulting, Jackson-Muhammad has had the opportunity to work with and create strong partnerships with leading entrepreneurs all over the world.

Through her Women CEO Project, she works with current and aspiring coaches and service professionals to craft profitable business development initiatives, focused sales strategies, and results-oriented online marketing plans guaranteed to improve their operations.