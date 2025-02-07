Africans Must Think Internally To Solve Their Problems –Shettima

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s Vice-President, Kashim Shettima, has stated that African countries should jettison foreign blueprints for development and look inwards.

Shettima stated this on Thursday in a symposium in Abuja to commemorate the 60th birthday of former governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi,

In his speech titled: ‘Africa in the post-idea world’, Shettima stated that African countries have depended heavily on foreign institutions and ideologies that treat the continent as consumers not creators.



“It is a prize to be won. And to win, we must embrace the responsibility of leadership—not just in politics, but in policy, in business, in technology, in governance, and in shaping the narratives that define our place in the world,” he said.

He also added that the new world order does not take excuses and the emergence of modern technologies have “shattered traditional barriers to knowledge”.

“The answers to our most complex problems are no longer elusive; they exist at our fingertips, generated in mere seconds,” he said.

“The real question is no longer what should we do? That has been answered a billion times over.

“The real question is Who will act? Who will rise above inertia and ensure that our ideas do not remain ink on paper, buried in symposiums and policy documents?

“But the post-idea world dissolves excuses. With the democratisation of knowledge, we must empower our youth to innovate in tech hubs across the continent, from Cairo, down through Nairobi, to Lagos, building unicorns without the permission of any gatekeepers. What they lack is not ideas but ecosystems—systems where policy, funding, and political will converge to scale their genius.

“This is where leadership matters. Leaders must evolve from custodians of power to architects of platforms.

“Our imagination of Africa must be one where every government ministry houses AI strategists, where continental trade policies are drafted by homegrown think tanks like Amandla Institute, not foreign consultants, and where ‘Made in Africa’ signifies not raw materials but algorithms, green tech, and cultural capital.

“We are not here to be spectators in the post-idea world. The pace of change will not pause for Africa’s historical grievances or applaud our elegies for lost time. Regret, as the opening stanza warns, writes history in the ink of ‘what if’.”

He also stated that the world will not wait for Africa to catch-up and that is why African leaders must wake up to face the reality.

“The world is not waiting for Africa to catch up. While we parse political rivalries, others parse datasets. While we litigate history, others engineer futures,” he said.

“The train of progress accelerates, yet too many of our leaders cling to old carriages.

“These are our client-state mentalities, our dependency on foreign blueprints, and our governance by hashtag activism. This is the tragedy of our time.”