Again, Buhari Told to Sack Service Chiefs Over Attack On Gov Zulum’s Convoy

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minority leader in the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, has enjoined President Muhammadu Buhari to sack his service chiefs, after the attack on the convoy of Borno state Governor, Babagana Zulum.

Elumelu stated this in a statement released to the press on Friday saying the service chiefs could not handle the security situation in the country and need to step aside.

The minority leader urged President Buhari to immediately change the security architecture of the country by sacking his Service Chiefs.

Elumelu said: “The worsening security situation in the country under the current Service Chiefs has reached an unbearable state to the extent that insurgents have the temerity to attack the convoy of a state governor.

“This is more so with the insistence by Governor Zulum of compromise of the security system in the area, allegedly creating an opening to the attack; a position that validates the call for immediate reorganizing of the nation’s security architecture.

“We the opposition lawmakers hereby in the strongest terms restate the call to President Muhammadu Buhari to honor the resolution of the National Assembly and immediately remove the Service Chiefs and bring in new hands to effectively confront the security challenges confronting our nation.”