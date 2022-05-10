Agballa’s Antecedents Shows He Was Hired By Ugwuanyi To Destroy Enugu APC, Party Members Alleges

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Some Chieftains of the All progressive Congress APC in Enugu state have alleged that the embattled State Chairman, Chief Ugochukwu Agballa, is a mole hired by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, of the people Democratic party PDP to destroy the ruling party in the area.

African Examiner reports that until his recent Defection to the APC, and subsequent controversial emergence as the State Chairman of the party, Agballa, a former Commissioner in Enugu State was a Stalwart, of the PDP.

His recent emergence as the State Chairman had remained subject of controversy, as the founding members of the APC in the state are insisting that he is not a registered member of the party, and as such, not fit to occupy the Chairmanship position.

Our Correspondent gathered that there are presently over four pending law suits in various Courts challenging Agballa’s emergence as the State Chairman.

A Stalwart of the party in the State who craved anonymity while speaking on the development with our Correspondent Tuesday, said “it is now becoming more and more apparent that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has again started to implement the political swindle which gave him the non merited victory in 2019.

“Ugwuanyi, known for infiltrating opposition parties by planting stooges has deployed Enugu State tax payers’ resources to plant Ugochukwu Agballah as the Enugu State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

He said “It is common knowledge that Agballah gets multiple contracts from the Enugu State government.

According to the Source “an insider in the government house said recently that everyone in Enugu State knows that Agballah was struggling financially until late last year when Ugwuanyi hired him for the hatchet man’s job.

He quoted the government House Source as saying “that Ugwuanyi has been doling out much money to Agballah. In fact, just recently, the Enugu State Governor bankrolled the memorial celebration of Agballah’s late father.

Still quoting the government Source, the APC Chieftain said that Ugwuanyi’s Personal Assistants were allegedly sent to Udi a week before the celebration to help in the planning of the event.

“The celebration looked like a PDP rally. All the PDP stalwarts, from local to state level were there. The APC whom Agballah claims to be their chairman were nowhere to be found” the APC member stated.

“The major photo that trended after the memorial celebration was Agballah’s photo with Ugwuanyi. It was a show of shame for the APC.

He further pointed out that Agballah’s father died a long time ago but it is now that he has been bribed to do the memorial.

Worried by the present development in Enugu APC, a leader in the Southeast Progressives Forum, who do not want his name in print, since the matter is before several courts of competent jurisdiction, told the party faithfuls in the state to be consoled “because very soon this anomaly will come to an end through the judiciary.

“I trusts that the judiciary will soon upturn the rape of democracy in Enugu APC and chase away the strangers who have been hired to destroy the party” he stated

Efforts by Our Correspondent to speak with Agballa hits the brick wall, as his mobile telephone line could not go through as at the time of filling this report.