Aiyedatiwa nominates 12 commissioners

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has nominated 12 commissioners to serve in the state executive council.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Akure by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ebenezer Adeniyan.

The statement disclosed that the names of the nominees have been forwarded to the state House of Assembly for confirmation.

It explained that the nomination was conveyed in a letter addressed to Speaker of the House, Olamide Oladiji on Thursday.

The nominees are, Prof. Igbekele Ajibefun, Engr Ayorinde Olawoye, Mr Ayodele Akande, Engr Alabi Johnson, Alhaji Amidu Takuro, Mr Adewale Akinlosotu, Mr Idowu Ajanaku and Mrs Oluwaseun Osamaye.

Others are; Dr Tob Loko, Mr Olaolu Akindolire, Hon. Sunday Olajide and Mr Omoyofunmi Henry.

“In exercise of the power conferred on me by Section 192 (1&2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), I wish to forward to your esteemed office the following commissioner nominees for your kind consideration and confirmation of the House of Assembly.

“I shall be most obliged to the honourable House for your expeditious action on this request in the overall interest of our dear state.

“Please accept, as always, my highest regards for your esteemed self and other distinguished Members of the House,” the statement noted.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Aiyedatiwa was sworn in on Feb. 24, 2025, two months after winning the governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress. (NAN)