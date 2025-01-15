Aiyedatiwa Sacks Cabinet In Ondo, Retains 2 Commissioners

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has dissolved the State Executive Council, with immediate effect.

This is contained in a statement signed and made available to newsmen by Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor on Wednesday in Akure

However, two of the cabinet members, Dr Kayode Ajulo, SAN, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, and Mrs Omowunmi Isaac, the Finance Commissioner, were retained.

The two, the statement said, were retained because of the critical nature of their duties.

“All the affected cabinet members are to hand over all government properties in their care to the accounting officers of their respective ministries,” the statement read.

Aiyedatiwa thanked the EXCO members for their service and contributions to the development of Ondo State under his administration and wished them well in their future endeavours.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that members of the cabinet were inaugurated in March 2024 after Aiyedatiwa assumed duty as governor.

Aiyedatiwa, who was formerly deputy governor, became governor after the demise of the late Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in Germany on Dec. 27, 2023, after a protracted illness.

The landslide victory in the Nov. 16, 2024, governorship election in the state, saw Aiyedatiwa and the All Progressives Congress winning in the 18 LGAs defeating Agboola Ajayi of the PDP and 15 other candidates.

He is expected to be inaugurated as governor later on Feb. 24 for a term of four years.

(NAN)