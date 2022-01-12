Allen Onyema Gifts Eagles N10m For Defeating Egypt, Pledges N50m For AFCON Title

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Allen Onyema, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, has gifted the Super Eagles N10 million for defeating the Pharaohs of Egypt in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Onyema, speaking with the team at halftime during their opening game on Tuesday, stated that he is optimistic that the Super Eagles would make Nigerians proud and he pledged to gift them N50 million if they clinch the trophy.

He stated that over 200 million Nigerians are looking up to the players for victory and the team have no excuse to disappoint Nigerians.

He said: “Nigerians believe in what you can do, you have the strength and all it takes to win the trophy. Remember what I told you during the qualifying series.

“That it is not just an ordinary football match. You are carrying the hopes and aspirations of over 350 ethnic nationalities of our beautiful country. You’re playing for the unity of Nigeria.

“This is your time to play your part in cementing the unity of this nation, as Nigerians from north, south, east and west will celebrate in unison.

“Do us proud and when you come back with the cup, I’m going to give you N50 million.”