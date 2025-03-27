Prestigious Enugu Sports Club Elects New Executive Committee Members

…As New Chairman, Barr Nweke To Open Window For Private Partnership

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The prestigious Enugu sports club has elected Executive Committee members, led by Barrister Ifeanyi Nweke to pilot it’s affairs for 2025/2026, with plans to institute an Endowment fund that will open a window for Public-Private-Partnership (PPP).

The 24-man Exco has Ozo Uche Onoh as the General Secretary, why Barrister Chukwudi Achife, a former media Aide to Ex- Enugu state governor, Barrister Sullivan Chime, emerged spokesman of the club, incharge of (media).

In his acceptance speech, the new club’s boss said, “I am much delighted by your distinguished presence at this inaugural ceremony which marks the commencement of 2025/26 Executive Council of our prestigious Enugu Sports Club”

Nweke, who was the immediate past Vice Chairman of the organization, was elected Chairman unopposed

He, however, expressed profound appreciation to the members for “electing me unopposed as the Executive Chairman, 2025-2026 . I am grateful.

“I wholeheartedly, with every sense of humility and responsibility, accept to lead the Club as Executive Chairman in this dispensation with missionary spirit and in accordance with the Club’s constitutional and extant policies.

He added: ” I deeply appreciate all the members of the Club for giving me this rare opportunity to serve.

“I thank, in a special way, the outgoing Executive Chairman, our amiable indefatigable sir, Nnanna Victor Atuonwu (AHA EJI A GA MBA) and his team for a wonderfully well done job towards creating a new Enugu Sports Club. I will strive to consolidate on your indelible legacies.

Our vision: “Our tenure will ensure that members enjoy the good life in a convivial environment, without any dull moment. In no distant time, we will be enjoying improved services at the kitchen. We tend to outsource our Kitchen.

“We will rejig the bar with direct supplies from the Brewery” Nweke promised.

According to him, “We will do our best to serve the members and uplift the dignity of the Club to an enviable height . We plan to invest in commercial ventures to generate funds for the development of the Club.

He disclosed that “We have plans to institute an Endowment fund that will open a window for Public-Private-Partnership (PPP).

Nweke, equally announced that his administration would do its best to see to the completion of the Club’s long abandoned hotel and put it into business.

“We will invest in shares and stocks for the Club to leverage its finances. An ATM Machine will be installed, as a matter of urgency, for Mint cash.

“Adequate lighting of our Club’s environment and its families will be a priority for us.

“The welfare of members and their families will be prioritized. We will ensure efficient and effective service delivery at the Main Club and Golf Section.

“We will rejig disciplinary and membership admissions policies. We have reached and advanced discussions with a leading Insurance Company for lif Assurance for our members to replace death levies amongst others.

The Chairman states that “We agree that health is wealth. Therefore, our health facilities and infrastructure will get our prompt attention and will be backed up by resident personnel.

“Our security architecture will be reorganised with a Corporate Security outfit with improved CCTV operation.

“We will undertake the permanent repair of our swimming pool for effective use and generation of revenue for the Club.

“Generally, we plan to embark on some reforms, with your support, for the benefits of members and growth of the Club.

“With the vision and passion God has laid in my heart I have come to serve, to walk the talks, to continue and build on the legacies already created, and doing so transparently with every sense of accountability and transparency within a social environment that exudes fairness, brotherhood and conviviality.

“As the Holy Book says, Lo, I have come to do your collective will (Hebrews 10:7).

“Finally, distinguished members, it is incontrovertible that I can not achieve anything without your individual and collective support , advice, and intercessions.

“I therefore humbly solicit them from you all. And together, we will drive Enugu Sports Club to a place called.