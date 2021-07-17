Anambra 2021: Soludo, Others React To INEC Guber Candidates List

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Governor of the Central Bank, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has said that despite not being listed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), he will still be taking part in the governorship contest in Anambra State.

INEC had published Hon Chuma Umeoji as a candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in place of Soludo due to a court order.

Reacting, Soludo stated that he will not only contest the election but will win overwhelmingly.

He disclosed this in a press statement made available to the press in Awka by Soludo Campaign Organisation and signed by Soludo’s media aide, Joe Anatune.

Part of the statement reads: “Our millions of supporters in Anambra State and elsewhere in the world are advised not to be dispirited by the publication. Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo will participate in the governorship election as the APGA candidate.

“His nomination was strictly in line with the Electoral Law and INEC guidelines. INEC observed the APGA Congress on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, where he was nominated after winning 93.4 per cent of the valid votes cast in a free, fair and transparent manner which was broadcast live on national television networks as part of deepening the democratic process in Nigeria.

“Our team of dedicated and competent legal experts have studied the judgment and are confident of overturning it effortlessly. The party is at liberty to nominate the rightful candidate so long as due process is followed. Soludo’s nomination followed due process religiously.”

According to him, there was no need for Anambra people and all lovers of progress in Nigeria to be agitated about the judgment as it will be set aside.

He said, “Millions of Ndi Anambra are understandably shocked that there are still desperate politicians in the state who want to reenact the years which the locusts consumed. They are determined to go to any and every length to acquire power for its own sake.

“We thought that the state had passed the stage where some of its politicians were moving from one end of the country to the other in the dead of the night in search of judicial orders to impose themselves on the people as their rulers, not leaders.

African Examiner reports that the INEC list came as a surprise to many as prominent names including that of Prof Chukwuma Soludo and Mr Valentine Ozigbo who were expected to contest for All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were missing.

While Rep Chukwuma Umeoji was listed for APGA, that of PDP had no candidate on the list.

Sen. Andy Uba and Dr Akachukwu Nwankpo were listed for all Progressives Congress (APC) and African Democratic Congress (ADC) alongside their deputies.

Reacting to the vacant space in PDP, Mr Samuel Anyakorah, a chieftain of the party loyal to the Chukwudi Umeaba faction said his camp was satisfied that INEC acted according to law.

On his part, Mr Jude Okoye, a strong enthusiast of APGA said the listing of Umeoji for APGA was a welcome idea in view of the ‘impunity’ prostrated by the party leadership.

Okoye, who described Umeoji as a grassroots politician, said he was a unifier and had the capacity to win the Nov.6 election if the candidacy was upheld.























