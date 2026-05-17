Security Concerns Force ADC To Shift Screening Exercise

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The African Democratic Congress has postponed its presidential and governorship screening exercises to Monday, May 18, 2026.

The party announced in a statement issued on Saturday by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi.

According to the statement, the screening exercise was earlier scheduled to be held this weekend but has now been moved to Monday.

The party also announced that screenings for National Assembly aspirants from some northern states would now be held in Abuja.

Abdullahi said the decision was made because of the security situation in parts of northern Nigeria.

He added that all affected aspirants would be contacted with updated schedules and other details.

The ADC apologised for any inconvenience caused by the change and thanked aspirants and stakeholders for their understanding.