Nigerians On List As Sierra Leone Accepts Us Third-Country Deportees

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Sierra Leone has agreed to accept deported migrants from the United States, including Nigerians and other West Africans, under a new arrangement with the US government.

The agreement comes as the administration of President Donald Trump continues its crackdown on undocumented migrants.

Sierra Leone’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Timothy Kabba, told Reuters that the country will receive up to 300 West African deportees per year, with a maximum of 25 people monthly.

He said the first group of deportees is expected to arrive on May 20, and will include nationals from Senegal, Ghana, Guinea, and Nigeria.

According to Kabba, Sierra Leone signed a “Third Country National Agreement” with the United States to accept migrants who are citizens of ECOWAS countries.

However, it is not yet clear whether the deportees will be allowed to remain in Sierra Leone after arrival.

The agreement follows similar arrangements between the US and other African countries, including Ghana, which has also received West African deportees in the past.

Some earlier deportees sent to Ghana, including Nigerians, had filed complaints over alleged unlawful detention and human rights violations.

Nigeria previously declined to accept third-country deportees, citing security and economic concerns.