Anambra Community Protests Against Soludo’s Commissioner Nominee From Awka North

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The people of Ezinator – Mgbakwu Community in Awka North Council area of Anambra State have rejected the nomination of their kinsman, Mr. Chikodi Anara as Commissioner for Homeland Affairs by Governor Charles Soludo. .

Members of the locality had yesterday staged a protest against the nomination, demanding for the immediate withdrawal of his name from the Commissioner’s list before the state House of Assembly .

The protesting villagers had during the protest displayed placards with various inscriptions such as “Ezinator United Frontier is not faceless, “our agitation must be attended to.

“Soludo please withdraw Chikaodi Anarah nomination. “Chikaodi Anarah stay away from Ezinator-Mgbakwu land. ”

“APGA Mbagwu Ward rejects Chikaodi Anarah, “Gov Soludo please save us from Chikaodi Anarah. Amongst other uncomplimentary words.

Speaking with Newsmen in Awka, the Anambra state capital, Chairman of Ezinator United Frontier, Mr Jonathan Egwu said that they had consulted with traditional rulers of Awka North and other stakeholders before coming forward to reject Chikaodi Anarah nomination.

” We are here to express our dissatisfaction over Chikaodi Anarah nomination as Commissioner.

According to him, “We have issued a petition to the Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, Speaker Anambra State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Uche Okafor , and the chairman, House Committee on screening, Hon Pascal Agbodike seeking the immediate withdrawal of Mr Chikodi Anara, commissioner nominee for Commissioner for Homeland Affairs.

“We are appealing to Prof Soludo to reconsider and rescind the nomination of Mr Chikodi Anara, for it is not in the best interest of Awka North.

He added that: “We are also appealing to the Anambra State Assembly not to clear him during the screening. All efforts we made during the past administration to recover our properties were not successful. Awka North has suffered enough. He lamented.

The protesters had in their petition explained that the commissioner nominee is alleged to have been “involved in all manners of unholy acts, ranging from land grabbing and other alleged atrocities