Anambra Election: IPOB’s Plans To Frustrate Poll Must Not Work – Northern Elders

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Northern Elders Forum, NEF, on Wednesday, warned the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, against frustrating the gubernatorial election fixed for Saturday in Anambra State.

NEF tasked relevant stakeholders to resist the plan of IPOB to frustrate the Saturday’s governorship election in Anambra State.

In a statement by its spokesman, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, NEF accused IPOB of destroying the economy of the Southeast.

According to Baba-Ahmed: “Activities of the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra(IPOB) represent an unacceptable threat to security and rights of fellow Nigerians in the States of the Southeast region, and the country as a whole. Its damage to the economy of the South East is already registered as a major disaster.

“IPOB’s plans to frustrate the Governorship election in Anambra State this weekend must be resisted.”

African Examiner recalls that IPOB had ordered a sit-at-home starting from November 5th if its leader, Nnamdi Kanu is not released from detention.

While the sit-at-home began on November 5th, the governorship election will hold on Saturday.

However, NEF also urged the government to ensure that the trial of Kanu proceeds in accordance with the law and those asking for preferential treatment for the separatist leader are calling for threats.

"The on-going trial of its leader should proceed in accordance with the laws of the land, and elites from the region who demand that he is accorded special treatment in return for peace should know that they are merely inviting more threats on the people they should help to protect," NEF said.
























