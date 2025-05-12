Anambra, Lagos Top UTME Malpractices

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – According to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Anambra and Lagos states lead among the 80 suspects being examined by the police for their involvement in 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination malpractices.

The JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, stated this in a press briefing at JAMB headquarters in Abuja on Friday saying new methods of exam fraud were discovered in the registration and examination processes.

He stated that new methods include identity and biometric frauds which mixed thumbprints of candidates and impersonators at registration points in collaboration with some CBT centres, double registration, and attempted substitution of self by candidates.

According to the data, Anambra had the highest number, with 14 suspects nabbed for 13 cases of impersonation and one picture mismatch while Lagos has nine suspects arrested for cases of impersonation, spying, and possession of mobile phones.

Other states with notable arrests are Delta with eight suspects for impersonation, Kano with seven suspects for impersonation and mobile phones possession, and Kaduna with six suspects for impersonation and mobile phone possession.

Also, six suspects were nabbed in Rivers for impersonation, possession of mobile phone and calculators, while Ebonyi and Enugu had five suspects each for impersonation.

Oloyede also disclosed that a blind candidate hired a fellow blind man as an impersonator to write the 2025 UTME on his behalf.

He stated that the blind impersonator is an undergraduate.

It is worth recalling that the 2025 UTME results were officially released to the public on Friday.