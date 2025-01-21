NCC Approves 50% Tariff Hike For Telcos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Telephone subscribers in Nigeria will pay more for data and airtime as the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Monday approved a 50% tariff increase for telecoms operators in the country.

In a statement, a spokesman for the regulator Reuben Muoka said the price adjustment, though lower than the “over 100% requested by some network operators, was arrived at taking into account ongoing industry reforms that will positively influence sustainability”.

The regulator said the increase was pursuant to its power under Section 108 of the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003 (NCA) to regulate and approve tariff rates and charges by telecommunications operators.

“These adjustments will remain within the tariff bands stipulated in the 2013 NCC Cost Study, and requests will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis as is the Commission’s standard practice for tariff reviews. It will be implemented in strict adherence to the recently issued NCC Guidance on Tariff Simplification, 2024,” the statement read.

“Tariff rates have remained static since 2013, despite the increasing costs of operation faced by telecom operators.

“The approved adjustment is aimed at addressing the significant gap between operational costs and current tariffs while ensuring that the delivery of services to consumers is not compromised.

“These adjustments will support the ability of operators to continue investing in infrastructure and innovation, ultimately benefiting consumers through improved services and connectivity, including better network quality, enhanced customer service, and greater coverage.”

The NCC said it recognised the financial pressures faced by Nigerian households and businesses and remained empathetic to the impact of tariff adjustments.

“To this end, the Commission has mandated that operators implement these adjustments transparently and in a manner that is fair to consumers. Operators are also required to educate and inform the public about the new rates while demonstrating measurable improvements in service delivery,” the regulator said.

As of December 2023, Nigeria has over 224 million subscribers, according to official data by the regulator. MTN boasts of over 87 million subscribers, representing 38.79% of the total market share, the highest in the country by any licensed Mobile Network Operator (MNO). Globacom and Airtel have 61 million subscribers each while 9mobile has 13.9 million users.