Anambra ‘ll Become A ‘Nomadic Rainforest State’ If Election Is Scuttled, Massively Rigged

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Human rights organizations, operating under the platforms of International Society For Civil Liberties and rule of law, popularly known as (Intersociety), and Southeast Rights Coalition, have warned against the inherent danger of disrupting the November 6, Anambra governorship election by any group.

It said “Anambra State is running at high speed and risk of becoming a ‘Nomadic Rainforest State’ if the 6th November 2021 Governorship Poll is scuttled by ‘sit-at-home’ or ghost street protest by the agitators, or massively rigged by state actor poll riggers, deployed security agencies and non- state actor collaborators.

The groups said “these will be the end-product as a result of tensions and fears created by the activities of agitators including threats to scuttle the Poll with ‘sit-at-home’ as well as crude, unprofessional and poor handling styles of the Nigerian Government and its security agencies.

They stated this in a statement jointly signed by Comrade Emeka UmeagbalasiBoard Chair, Int’l Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law,Chidimma Evangeline Udegbunam, EsquireHead of Publicity, Intersociety Other signatories to the document includes, Profesor Jerry Chukwuokoro and Dr. Okezie Kelechi of South East Right and Democracy Coalition SBCHROs and Comrade Aloysius Attah of (Southeast Civil Liberties organization CLO).

The statement made available to African Examiner Wednesday in Enugu explained that “by ‘a Nomadic Rainforest State’, it is act of State clandestinely approved massive movement or importation of jihadist Herdsmen and other jihadist mercenaries across Nigeria and outside the country into Anambra’s forests, bushes, farmlands and urban cities with intents to terrorize, kill, abduct, rape, loot, pillage, plunder and Islamize.

According to the group, “this occurs when on account of ‘Sit-at-Home’ or ‘ghost street’ protest by the agitators, all streets, public and private offices and social centers, commuters and commercial road, water and rail transportations and vehicle movements are grounded and deserted to the extent that not even INEC adhoc and substantive staffers and members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), etc can move or be conveyed to the State’s 5,720 polling booths and 326 electoral ward collation centers.

” Under these conditions too, members of the voting population and the general public are forced to stay indoors.

“The only persons capable of moving around will be security personnel who will be creating more tension and fears.

“These, if allowed, will be a clear case of total breakdown of law and order; thereby making the conduct of the Poll an act of impossibility and declaration of ‘State-of-Emergency’ urgently possible and inexcusable.

“Conditions for massive Rigging Of the Poll,: “this occurs when tensions and fears generated by imposed ‘sit-at-home’ or threats of same and Government and its security agencies’ counter threats and poor handling of same are unaddressed and further heightened and escalated to the extent of forcing the general population especially the independent voters into panics, fears and withdrawals; thereby providing a field day for state actor poll riggers, joined by security agencies, INEC and non- state actor collaborators.

“Massive rigging of the Anambra Governorship Poll will occur once there are semblances (scanty) of movements of persons and properties including public and commercial vehicles and commuters and opening of some public and private offices; all amidst tensions and fears forcing majority of the citizen population including independent and conscientious voters out of the streets and roads.

“The massive rigging is expected to arise from widespread scientific and manual doctoring of franchise papers and biometrics including massive uploading of procured PVCs as ‘validly cast votes’, thump-printing of ballot papers and hording of ‘FormEC8As’ and keeping them away from being used on Election Day as well as massive vote buying.

” The chief rigger, INEC, will cash in on Anambra’s 2.2m PVCs to manufacture, award, announce and declare bogus figures or “dead votes” and imposed a favored “Electoral Armed Robber” as “winner” and “Governor-Elect”.

It added: “The above was the highlights of the second segment of the ‘Enugu International Press Conference on Anambra Governorship Poll, Agitation for Self Determination and its Generated Insecurity in Eastern Nigeria’, held on Sunday, 24th October 2021 by Intersociety and joined by Southeast CLO and Southeast Based Rights and Democracy Coalition.

The group stressed the importance of the Anambra Governorship Election, saying the exercise scheduled for 6th November “2021 is expertly found by Democracy and Good Governance Department of Intersociety to have no iota of negative impact on the ongoing self – determination agitation.

“Rather, holding it and allowing voters to vote will raise more public consciousness and supports required and further serve as a litmus test for the agitation and emancipation of the Southeast.

“The Election, if popularly conducted and won will also ensure the safety of the electoral mandate of the majority of the Anambra voters and loyalty and allegiance of the winner to Anambra People as well as security and safety of their faiths, boundaries and territories.

"To allow the Election to be massively and scientifically rigged or to be stopped will be disastrously calamitous and placed and plunged the State into "a nomadic rainforest State".
























