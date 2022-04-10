Anambra Sit-At-Home: Why Soludo Won’t Bow To Criminal Elements – APGA

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The All Progressives Grand Alliance has stated that the Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, will not yield to criminal elements desperate to blackmail and sabotage the efforts of the governor at curtailing insecurity in the state.

The party stated that irrespective of what the criminal elements are doing, it stands by the governor’s decision to end the Monday sit-at-home in Anambra and “it cannot be changed”.

Speaking with journalists in Awka, on Sunday, the National Coordinator, APGA Media Warriors Forum, Chinedu Obigwe, stated that , the state government had given the criminals who are hiding under the umbrella of enforcing the already cancelled IPOB sit-at-home order enough time to repent.

“Soludo is a fearless lion that cannot be cowed nor intimidated by criminals that earn a living from insecurity. All they are doing is a waste of time because the governor is not someone that can be frightened, cowed or intimidated.

“His decision to end the every Monday sit-at-home in the state stands and cannot be changed. What we like about Soludo is his approach and strong will to turn impossibility into possibility.

“He did not mince words in saying that he will discuss the good, the bad and the ugly but that he will do everything humanly possible to actualize his dream of turning Anambra into a livable and prosperous homeland.”

He called on the people of Anambra to support the governor’s transformation agenda.

He continued: “When Soludo assumed office, he realised that the every Monday sit-at-home order is killing Anambra economy and also destroying the future of our children hence the reason he decided to collaborate with the authentic leadership of IPOB to go after the criminals that are still enforcing the already cancelled order.

“Investigation proved beyond every reasonable doubt that one Finland-based Simon Ekpa is the leader of the criminal gang terrorising Anambra and the whole Igbo land in the guise of enforcing every Monday sit-at-home order.

“Ekpa has resorted to blackmailing Soludo and the authentic leadership of IPOB but shame awaits him because the governor is not ready to back out of his decision to restore the economy of the South-East, being destroyed by criminals in the guise of enforcing non-existent order. The most annoying part is that this Ekpa is not based in Nigeria.

“He also dumped Nnamdi Kanu and said openly that his faction of IPOB will no longer take directives from him.

“But the governor had gone as far as offering them amnesty and calling on them to drop their guns and embrace a better way of earning a living. He recently revealed that the criminals terrorising Anambra that were arrested by law enforcement agents are not from Anambra State and I believe that they must be from Simon Ekpa’s home state.

“Ndi Anambra, we must join hands with Soludo to resist these criminals that want to hold our state economy to ransom. On April 4, last week, the every Monday sit-at-home was put to an end with prayers in all the churches in Anambra. Anambra is our only state and we must restore the lost glory of our state by resuscitating our dying state economy.”

Obigwe said, “This coming Monday is a day all activities are expected to commence with full force in Anambra State and we need to adhere to the governor’s directive by going to work, school and markets on that day.

