I Know A Name That Can Change Nigeria For Good – Pastor Adeboye

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has stated that he knows a name that could change Nigeria for good.

Adeboye disclosed this on his Facebook page, as he attached an image of himself with a text – Jesus.

“I know a name that can change the current state of Nigeria for Good,” he posted.

He stated this just hours after reacting to the killings of Christian worshipers at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo in Ondo State.

Adeboye in a post on his Facebook page on Tuesday, expressed sadness concerning the attack, saying every soul counts before God.

He wrote, “My heart goes out to everyone who has suffered from this gruesome attack. I am unable to grasp the evil that motivates one human being to deliberately take the life of another.

“Every soul counts before God, and I know that He is greatly displeased with this wickedness. I pray that God to send such greetings again. And may Nigeria never know such bloodshed again.”