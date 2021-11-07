Anambra: Voting Continues Today As System Failure Mars Election

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Voters who could not cast their ballots yesterday in the Anambra State governorship election because of technical issues and system failure on the part of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, will be given the opportunity to do so, today.

Contrary to pre-election fears of apathy and violence, three was impressive turnout of voters across and the exercise was peaceful.

However, election officials did not arrive on time at many polling units, and INEC’s accreditation of voters through the Biomodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, suffered setbacks in many polling units across the state.

Following complaints from some candidates and leading politicians, INEC has extended voting till Sunday.

The exercise was also extended beyond the closing time of 2.30pm yesterday.

INEC Anambra Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Nkwachukwu Orji, said BVAS failed in many areas because of software breach.

According to him, the extension was, therefore, to enable those who could not cast their votes to do so.

Many polling units experienced the breach, thereby delaying voting process and frustrating eligible voters.
























