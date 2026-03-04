Annie Macaulay: I’m a Single Woman, Not a Single Mother

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nollywood actress and reality star Annie Macaulay has clarified that she does not consider herself a single mother.

In a post on Instagram, she described herself as “a single woman raising two kids,” emphasising the difference between being a single mother and a single woman caring for her children.

Annie shares two daughters, Olivia and Isabella, with singer 2Baba. The couple separated in January 2025, and Annie had previously expressed hopes that her daughter would recognise her worth and avoid the challenges she faced in her marriage.

Since their separation, 2Baba has been in a relationship with Natasha Osawaru, a member of the Edo State House of Assembly. The singer confirmed their relationship, proposed in February 2025, and married her in July, while clarifying that Natasha was not the reason for his split from Annie.

Annie remained largely silent after the separation but confirmed it publicly in April 2025. At the 17th edition of The Headies, she introduced herself by her maiden name and reaffirmed her single status while presenting an award.