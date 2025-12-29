Anthony Joshua Survives Fatal Road Crash In Nigeria; 2 Lives Lost

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – World-renowned boxer Anthony Joshua was involved in a road accident today along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Makun, Ogun State.

Eyewitnesses report that the incident occurred around 11 a.m. on Monday near Danco Filling Station, just before the Sagamu Interchange on the Ibadan-bound axis. The vehicle carrying Joshua, a Lexus SUV with registration number KRD 850 HN, reportedly collided with a stationary truck under circumstances still under investigation.

Joshua sustained minor injuries in the crash. Tragically, two occupants of his vehicle died on the spot. According to eyewitness Orojo, the Lexus carried four people: Joshua sat behind the driver, with another passenger beside him, while a fourth person occupied the front passenger seat. Joshua’s security detail was travelling in a vehicle behind the Lexus at the time.

Eyewitnesses and bystanders rushed to assist, flagging down oncoming traffic and providing aid until officials from the Federal Road Safety Corps arrived. Orojo confirmed that the passenger beside the driver and the passenger next to Joshua were pronounced dead at the scene.

Fans have since flooded social media with messages of concern, while local authorities continue to investigate the cause of the accident. As of the time of filing this report, TRACE Commandant Akinbiyi Babatunde has not yet commented on the incident.