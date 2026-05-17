Yusuf Buhari Wins APC Reps Ticket in Katsina

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Yusuf Buhari, son of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, has secured the All Progressives Congress ticket for the Sandamu/Daura/Mai’adua Federal Constituency ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Yusuf Buhari emerged victorious in the APC House of Representatives primary election held on Saturday, polling 5,849 votes.

He defeated his rival, Auwal Lawal Daura, who scored 21 votes.

With the outcome, Yusuf Buhari officially becomes the APC candidate for the Sandamu/Daura/Mai’adua Federal Constituency seat in the 2027 elections.

The APC House of Representatives primaries are currently taking place across the country as the ruling party finalises candidates for the next general elections.