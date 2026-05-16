Access Bank Reverses Over 17M Unsolicited Fund Paid Into Omotayo’s Account

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Access Bank Plc has reversed the sum of N17, 200 000 ; 00K (Seventeen Million two hundred thousand Naira Only), from the bank account of a Nigerian rights lawyer Olu Omotayo, after he complained and demanded immediate removal of the unsolicited fund paid into his account.

Recall That African Examiner had earlier reported within the week that Omotayo (Esq).,had written a letter dated 12th May 2026, addressed to the Manager of Ogui Road Branch of Access Bank Plc, demanding the immediate removal of the said unsolicited fund from his account.

The bank through its Anti Fraud Unit in response to the lawyers’ letter informed him via email which read thus: “the sending bank Taj Bank has informed us that the transaction was erroneously processed by their customer and has requested a recall of the funds. Kindly provide your written consent to return the funds to Taj Bank”

However, after receiving the mail, the lawyer directed them to rely on his earlier letter to the bank as consent to return the funds.

The fund was thereafter returned by Access Bank to Taj Bank yesterday 15th May 2026.

An Enugu resident who craved anonymity while commenting on the issue “said Barrister Omotayo, an activist and Human rights lawyers has by this act demonstrated a high sense of patriotism, and honesty which shows the ability of a man to lay good example and do what he preaches in his over two and a half decades of human rights activism.