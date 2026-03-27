APC Convention: Fake Consensus Lists Surface In Social Media

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Some stalwarts of the ruling All progressives Congress APC in South East have dismissed a Purported consensus lists of members of the National working Committee of the party being circulated in the social media, describing it as fake and work of desperate Aspirants from the region who are seeking re-election at all cost.

The list, which surfaced online Wednesday night ahead of the convention slated for tomorrow, Saturday, 28th, March 2026 in Abuja, the Nation’s capital, has several names unknown to the party structures in various states , especially in the South East geo-political..

Amongst other names of Aspirants contained in the said fake lists is that of Chief Emma Enukwu, who is seeking reelection for the office of the Deputy national chairman (South).

It was gathered that Enukwu from Enugu state, who had served as national officer of the party for over thirteen years, is one of the proponents of anti consensus arrangement being embraced by all the six geo political zones of the country and promoted by the national leadership of the APC.

The position of the National Deputy chairman South (DNC) of the party is zoned to Enugu state, South East Nigeria, and being contested for by former state chairman of the party Dr. Ben Nwoye and Enukwu, the incumbent.

Our Correspondent who has been following the pre convention exercise reports that the Purported lists have been generating reactions in many APC quarters.

For instance, one of the most contentious names on the list is one Barr. Emeka Okafor, from Anambra state who is listed as Deputy National Organising Secretary. Whereas, party chieftains in the state said he is unknown to the party structures in the state.

Reacting to the development via a telephone interview with our Correspondent, a chieftain of the party from Anambra state who craved anonymity said “my brother, this is what desperation can cause, it’s not surprising”

“We know where this fake list is coming from and those behind it. Especially the master minder, because they want to sit tight in office.

“Imagine, some one who is unknown to us in Anambra state has his name listed as running as a consensus Candidate for the office of national Deputy organizing Secretary. Isn’t that funny.?

“But let them be assured that such unpopular acts and antics won’t work for them, because it cannot change anything. We believe so much in a consensus arrangement which promotes unity in our great party at all levels.” the Source stated.

Another Source who does not want his name in print from Enugu state said “it’s really unfortunate that certain selfish and greedy individuals, especially our brothers from South East don’t want to relinquish office.

“They are seeing such positions as their birth right, forgetting that every bonafide member has equal rights in the party. Lest be watching, the end shall surprise them.