APC Dismisses Rumours of Replacing Shettima as Tinubu’s 2027 Running Mate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The All Progressives Congress (APC) has refuted claims that Vice-President Kashim Shettima may be replaced as President Bola Tinubu’s running mate in the 2027 general election.

In a statement released on Monday, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, described the reports as “speculative, untrue and utterly baseless.”

The APC said recent rumours had mentioned names of possible replacements, but insisted there is no truth to the claims. The party warned media organisations against spreading information from what it called unreliable sources.

According to Morka, the rumours are aimed at creating confusion and division in the country.

The ruling party also reminded the public that the ban on political campaigns and activities is still in place under existing electoral laws.

He said the APC is currently focused on supporting President Tinubu and Vice-President Shettima in carrying out the administration’s Renewed Hope agenda.

“At this time, our party remains focused on supporting President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima in delivering the administration’s renewed hope agenda,” the statement said.

The APC added that the government’s reforms are gradually improving the economy and living conditions of Nigerians.

The party also advised ministers, senior government officials, and party leaders not to encourage political speculation. Instead, they were urged to concentrate on their duties and the success of the Tinubu administration.

Speculation about Shettima’s position increased after a stakeholders’ summit held by the APC in Gombe in June 2025 turned tense when some speakers endorsed Tinubu for a second term without mentioning the vice-president. However, presidential aide Bayo Onanuga later dismissed the incident as a “non-issue.”