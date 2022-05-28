APC Postpones Special Convention For Presidential Primary To June 6-8

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The All Progressives Congress (APC) has adjusted its special convention for presidential primary earlier scheduled for May 29-30 to June 6-8.

Mr Felix Morka, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, announced this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

“This follows the Independent National Electoral Commission’s extension of deadline for the submission of list of candidates by political parties.

“The APC hereby postpones its Special Convention for Presidential Primary from May 29 to 30 to Monday, June 6 to Wednesday June 8, 2022,” he said.

African Examiner recalled that political parties had earlier requested INEC to review the timelines for political party primaries provided in the timetable and schedule of activities for 2023 general elections.