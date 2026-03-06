APC’s 30 governors won’t stop me — Obi Boasts

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra State, has declared that he will contest the 2027 presidential election despite the large number of governors in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Obi, who was the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, said he would not be intimidated by political pressure or attempts to discourage him from running.

He spoke on Friday while addressing supporters in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State.

According to him, Nigeria is currently facing serious challenges and needs urgent reforms.

“Nigeria has collapsed and is already lying on the ground. Nigeria is not working because many rich Nigerians are hungry and greedy. They have everything they need, yet they are still looking for more,” he said.

Obi said his ambition is not driven by personal desire for power but by his desire to see a better Nigeria.

“I have always said that I’m not desperate to be the President of Nigeria, but I’m desperate to see a Nigeria that works,” he added.

He also spoke about his move to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), explaining that leadership disputes within the Labour Party forced him to leave.

According to him, although court rulings had favoured his faction in the party’s leadership crisis, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) initially refused to recognise them.

Obi claimed that some political actions, including attempts to amend the constitution, were aimed at stopping him from contesting the presidency.

However, he said he would not be discouraged and insisted that he would participate in the 2027 election.

“Let them make the election free and fair and see who wins. No matter what they do, I must contest the election,” he said.

He added that if the election is conducted transparently, the outcome will reflect the true will of Nigerians.