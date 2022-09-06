Armed Thugs Disrupt Labour Party Meeting In Enugu, Injure Many

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Heavily armed men suspected to be thugs working for certain political party in Enugu State, yesterday attacked and disrupted Labour Party (Lp) meeting in Awgu Council Area of the State.

A Source who witnessed the incident , who pleaded anonymity said the hoodlums were over 20, in number and were armed with guns and cutlasses .

The attack took place at Awgu Town while the opposition party’s meeting was still in progress

According to the Source, several people sustained various degrees of injuries as the gunmen opened gunfire on the unsuspecting party members.

Our Correspondent gathered that a female member, who entered her car to answer a phone call, escaped death miraculously as they shot directly at her vehicle

As at the time of filing this report, the State police Command, was yet to make any statement on the incident, even as the Spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe could not be reached