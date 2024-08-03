Arrest People Threatening Igbos In Lagos, Peter Obi Tells Authorities

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, has tasked authorities to arrest and prosecute those promoting genocidal threats against the Igbo community in Lagos.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, frowned against these threats as he tagged them as deeply disturbing.

“Immediate action should be taken to investigate, arrest, and prosecute those behind this heinous agenda, serving as a deterrent to others who might consider pursuing similar paths that threaten our national security and unity,” he stated.

The Labour Party chieftain also stated on his X account as he lamented on the genocidal threats on X against the Igbo tribe.

“Such rhetoric threatens our unity and is fundamentally opposed to our Constitution, which guarantees every Nigerian the right to live and work freely anywhere in the country. Those in authority must show leadership and urgently speak out against such divisive rhetoric,” Obi emphasised.

He enjoined the government and security agencies to act swiftly to protect Nigerians as every Nigerian can live free from fear of discrimination or persecution.

“We must not allow our present challenges to drive wedges among us,” he cautioned.

“Our future depends on our ability to live and work together harmoniously.”