Police Arrest Suspected Killer Of CSP In Imo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Imo State Police Command has arrested a suspected killer of a retired Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Christian Kpatuma.

The police officer was killed on Wednesday by suspected cultists in the Agwa area of Oguta Local Government Area of the state.

African Examiner reports that Kpatuma was abducted from his residence by young men suspected to be cultists.

They took him to a nearby bush where they allegedly killed him, brought his body back and dumped it in front of his compound.

The command’s spokesman, Mike Abattam, said in a statement that the suspect, Deberechi Chukwu, alleged leader of the cult group, was arrested after investigation.

Abattam said the suspect was arrested at a border while trying to escape to a neighbouring state.