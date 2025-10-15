As Cosmas Maduka And Chief Priest Clash Over ‘Money Na Water’

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian socialite, Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chief Priest, has reacted to the recent criticism of his popular catchphrase ‘money na water’ by Cosmas Maduka, billionaire businessman.

The African Examiner recalls that during a recent event, Maduka, chairman of Coscharis Group, frowned at the slang, saying that it is a reflection of a decaying value system.

According to him, he has never heard any “billionaire use such a phrase”.

Reacting, Cubana Chief Priest took to his Instagram account, slamming Maduka, saying that his views are “outdated and out of touch with the realities of the modern digital economy”.

According to him, the foundations of wealth and influence have experienced a paradigm shift, and visibility is a primary currency.

“With all due respect to the motivational speaking older generation who built wealth quietly, the world you thrived in is not the one we live in today. In your time, capital was factories, fleets, and real estate. In our time, attention is the main capital. These capitals listed cannot sell in today’s market without the major capital attention (visibility),” he writes.

Visibility has become the new currency. In a digital economy, obscurity is bankruptcy. What you don’t show doesn’t sell. What you don’t amplify dissolves into silence. We are the noise, that’s why you know us to the extent you had to use us to make references in your dry speech.”

According to Chief Priest “money na water” is never a yardstick for frivolity but a “metaphor for abundance and flow”.

“Because you want to use us to trend without paying us, na why you dey run when you see us, you no wan show us real love. Tell me, why must a billionaire pretend to use the toilet just to run away from an event? That’s a lot of stress for a real billionaire. When I say ‘money na water’, it’s not vanity – it’s a revelation of excess liquidity, abundance, and flow,” he continued.

“Water moves, so does relevance, visibility, and influence. The ability to attract attention and sustain engagement is the new oil field. A man with massive attention today has more leverage than one with quiet billions but no presence. Content is not noise. Content is digital equity. In the same way factories produced wealth in the 80s, attention produces wealth today.

“We’ve moved from industrial capitalism to introducing attention capitalism thanks to Zuckerberg. While your generation built fences to protect their wealth because the don’t want to help, our generation builds platforms to project it. Silence once symbolized power, today presence does.

“You mentioned Elumelu, that’s my mentor on the corporate sector, he doesn’t just say money na water papa lives it. Likewise the overall Don Otedola, these are people who used their wealth to give Africa proper visibility that’s why you can publicly identify with them because they are not the only billionaires you know, why didn’t you use our Nnewi billionaires?

“You go dey mention the ones wey sabi chop their money, why you no use the ones wey sabi hoard money like you? Dem plenty for main market. Well you did so because you know they do more for Africa with their money by the way the spend it which commands respect for Africa. Remove your name from that Otedola & Elumelu list you don’t belong there sir, your name dey Nnewi billionaires list.

“And like I said at my last interview on Channels TV ‘money na water’ is a prophecy that connotes wealth overload. This is my story. Perhaps some may choose to go with ‘lack na water’ but over here, money na water. Na my business be this, na my lamba. Make nobody try spoil am as e dey go.”