ASUU Strike: NANS Protest Paralyzes Economic, Social Activities In Nsukka

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Human and vehicular movement as well as social economic activities were on Thursday paralysed in Nsukka town and environs as National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) staged a protest over the continued industrial action of members of the Academics Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Our Correspondent reports that the protest which commenced from first gate of University of Nigeria Nsukka UNN, to Opi junction where the protesters barricaded the 9thMile Makurdi express high way for many hours made movement in and out of Nsukka town extremely difficult.

The aggrieved students who were over 4000 in number, displayed placards with inscription, such as “No suspension of ASUU strike no party primaries,

“We are tired staying at home, FG should settle with ASUU so that students will go back to school.

Others includes, “politicians have N100m to buy election form, but FG says no money to meet ASUU demands and among others.

Addressing newsmen, leader of the protesters Mr. Emmanuel Obi, Chairman, Joint Campus Committee (JCC) Enugu State, said students decided to embark on the protest nationwide to express their anger and unhappiness over ASUU strike which started in the past two months forcing students in public universities to stay at home.

According to him, “Students all over the country are not happy staying at home in past two months because of Federal Government inability to resolve its face-off with ASUU.

“Last Monday, ASUU added another three months to the strike, if nothing is done, students will be at home for another three months.

“Government should meet ASUU demands now so that the union will suspend the strike and students will go back to school,’ he said.

He said NANS would sustain the protests across the county until ASUU suspends the strike.

NANS national leadership has directed students in the country to block airports, major highways, Federal and state Secretariats, Minsters offices and road leading to Aso Rock by next week.

The protest, also caused serious gridlock in parts of the university town