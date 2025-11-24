Atiku Abubakar Officially Joins ADC Ahead of 2027 Election

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has officially joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the coalition-backed party he is expected to align with ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Atiku announced on Monday via his X handle, sharing a photo of himself holding his ADC membership card with the caption: “It’s official.”

The move comes months after he resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in July, following a prolonged internal crisis within the party. By joining the ADC, Atiku formalises his association with the coalition party he had previously endorsed as a platform for opposition figures, including Peter Obi and Babachir Lawal, to challenge President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

The ADC was unveiled as an opposition platform ahead of the 2027 elections, with former Senate President David Mark as National Chairman, ex-Interior Minister Rauf Aregbesola as National Secretary, and former Sports Minister Bolaji Abdullahi serving as National Publicity Secretary.

Atiku’s move is widely seen as a strategic step in consolidating opposition efforts ahead of the next presidential election.