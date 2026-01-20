Atiku Cautions Opposition Against Attacks on Him And Peter Obi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has warned supporters of the opposition against attacking Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, or himself, saying such actions weaken the collective struggle for a better Nigeria.

In a statement shared on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Atiku said individuals who insult either leader do not have the best interests of the opposition coalition under the African Democratic Congress (ADC), nor that of the country, at heart.

He cautioned that internal divisions within the opposition only serve the interests of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), which he accused of thriving on discord among rival political forces.

“The only persons who benefit from such a civil war are the APC urban bandits who want to maintain the satanic status quo,” Atiku stated.

The former vice president stressed that unity among opposition leaders and their supporters is critical to safeguarding Nigeria’s democratic future, urging all parties to focus on common goals rather than personal or political differences.

“We are better together,” he said, reiterating his call for solidarity ahead of future political engagements.