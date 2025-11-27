Atiku Says Terrorists Now Run ‘Alternative Government’ Under Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former vice-president Atiku Abubakar has accused the administration of President Bola Tinubu of allowing terrorists and bandits to operate as an “alternative government” across Nigeria.

In a statement released by his media office on Wednesday, Abubakar faulted comments made by Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to the president on information and strategy, during an Arise TV interview. Onanuga had defended the government’s handling of recent abductions, saying a “non-kinetic approach” was used to protect the lives of hostages.

Atiku described those comments as “a shameful attempt to whitewash a national tragedy and dress up government incompetence as heroism.”

According to him, the jubilation that followed the release of abducted schoolgirls reveals a deeper problem: the increasing boldness and impunity of terrorist groups.

“Truth be told, the release of abducted Nigerians is not a trophy moment; it is a damning reminder that terrorists now operate freely, negotiate openly, and dictate terms while this administration issues press statements to save face,” he said.

He questioned Onanuga’s claims that security agencies tracked the kidnappers in real time and even initiated contact with them.

“If the DSS and the military could ‘track’ the kidnappers in real time and ‘make contact’ with them, then the question is simple: Why were these criminals not arrested, neutralised, or dismantled on the spot?”

Atiku argued that the government’s narrative now makes kidnapping appear like “a routine phone call between criminals and state officials”, a development he said emboldens violent groups and weakens public trust.

He warned that allowing abductors to return to their hideouts unchallenged only guarantees future attacks.

“Under Tinubu, terrorists and bandits have become an alternative government, negotiating, collecting ransom, and walking away untouched, while the presidency celebrates their ‘compliance’,” he said.

The former vice-president said no responsible government boasts about negotiating with criminals it claims to have under surveillance. He accused the presidency of either misleading Nigerians or exposing its own incompetence.

“If the security agencies truly had eyes on the kidnappers, then letting them escape is a national disgrace that smacks of complicity. And if they did not have such capacity, then Onanuga is simply manufacturing lies to cover up a monumental failure of leadership.”

Atiku added that Nigerians deserve genuine protection, not “propaganda” or “fairy tales by moonlight.”