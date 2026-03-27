Atiku Tells AGF: No Rhetoric Can Resolve OPL 245 Disputes

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has criticised Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Lateef Fagbemi for dismissing his recent commentary on the federal government’s handling of the OPL 245 dispute.

On March 5, the presidency announced the conclusion of a settlement agreement involving the federal government, Eni, and Nigerian Agip Exploration Limited (NAEL). The AGF described the deal as a milestone for Nigeria’s economic repositioning.

Abubakar, however, called the claimed resolution “nothing more than political theatrics,” insisting the matter remains unresolved and subject to ongoing legal proceedings. He also alleged that key stakeholders were excluded from the process, warning that a government sidelining critical voices “demonstrates not strength, but recklessness.”

Fagbemi responded on Wednesday, describing Abubakar’s position as a misrepresentation of what he called a “landmark achievement” in resolving a decades-long dispute. The AGF suggested the criticism is “driven not by patriotism or objective reasoning, but by undisclosed and self-serving interests.”

In a statement on Thursday, Abubakar fired back, asserting that no amount of rhetoric can settle the disputed oil contracts. He described Fagbemi’s remarks as “misleading and an attempt to divert attention from the substantive legal and factual issues surrounding the so-called resolution of OPL 245.”

Abubakar cited publicly available documents, including a pre-action notice issued by Malabu Oil and Gas Limited, which raise legal objections to the settlement. “These documents clearly show that key stakeholders have disputed the legitimacy of the claimed resolution,” he said, noting multiple suits remain pending before competent courts.

He stressed that raising questions based on verifiable records is a responsibility in any constitutional democracy. “OPL 245 is not a mere talking point but one of Nigeria’s most consequential oil assets, long entangled in complex litigation and international scrutiny,” Abubakar said.

He called for transparency, adherence to due process, and respect for ongoing judicial proceedings, and insisted his intervention is “guided solely by the public interest and the need to uphold the rule of law.”

“For the record, I do not have, have never had, and will never have an interest in OPL 245,” he added. “No amount of rhetoric can erase pending legal disputes or invalidate concerns formally raised by affected parties.”

Abubakar concluded that the AGF should address substantive issues rather than rely on propaganda, emphasizing that the rule of law must remain supreme.