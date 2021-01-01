Babangida Calls For Unity In New Year Message

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former military president, Ibrahim Babangida, has called on Nigerians to be united, in a New Year message.

The former military leader disclosed this in a statement he signed on Friday.

He said: “As Nigerians, our unique strengths and characters to overcome our challenges collectively have never been in doubt, what we need now more than ever is to galvanize these unique qualities for the good of all as permissible under a democratic setup.”

Buhari congratulated Nigerians for making it to the New Year and he appealed to Nigerians to renew their commitment to the overall growth, prosperity, and development of the country.

Babanginda also disclosed that despite the security and economic challenges faced by Nigerians, the diversity of the country remains a unifying factor.

He added: “I have the hope that the nation we so sacrifice to keep going and to this age can only be better notwithstanding various security and economic challenges that have become a world order; confronting every country of the world in different magnitude and in a different way.”

