Baby Dies After Mother Administers Tramadol, Goes Clubbing

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Cameroonian police have arrested an unidentified woman whose child passed away after she allegedly gave the baby tramadol so that she could go clubbing with her friends.

The African Examiner writes that an Instagram user, who uploaded the story with pictures of the lady and the dead baby, stated that the mother gave the child the drug so the baby could sleep while she went out to party with friends.

According to available information, the incident happened in Likombo area of Tiko in the South-West region of Cameroon.

It was discovered that the said mother locked the baby in the house after administering the drug before going out.

Upon her return, she found the child dead and raised the alarm. Residents descended on her and beat her up. However, the police intervened and rescued her.

The caption of the post reads, “This lady you see here committed an abomination last night in Likomba, Tiko. Despite having a newborn baby of few months old in hand, she wanted to go clubbing with friends.

“The innocent child was the only thing standing in her way as she couldn’t take him to the club. So what did this girl do?

“She decided to give him tramadol so he can fall deep asleep. This way she can go party with her friends.

“She gave him the tramadol and locked the baby inside the house. She returned home this morning only to find out the baby died as a result of the hard drugs she gave him.

“Likomba inhabitants descended on her and got her well beaten. Forces of law and order intervened and as of now, the girl is in detention. The baby has been buried. May the soul of the innocent baby rest in peace.”