Bandits Invade Zamfara Town, Kill Many, Including Commissioner’s Son

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Suspected armed bandits, Sunday night, invaded Tsafe town, the council headquarters of Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State, killing many people.

Residents said one of the victims is the son of the state’s commissioner for security affairs, Mamman Tsafe. Neither the commissioner nor the state government has confirmed the killing.

The state’s commissioner for information, Ibrahim Dosara, did not respond to calls and a text message .

Residents said the gunmen who invaded the town went on a shooting spree immediately after night prayer. The gunmen killed at least three people in the attack.

African Examiner learned that the incident occurred in the ‘Hayin Tumbi’ area, which is close to the commissioner’s residence, while many people were still in mosques observing their night prayers,

Following the attack, many residents have fled the town.

The state police spokesperson, Muhammad Shehu, did not respond to calls for comment about the attack when contacted on Sunday night.

However, a police source confirmed the attack and the killing of the commissioner’s son. The source said the police would release an official statement on the incident Monday morning.